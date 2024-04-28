Boxford Bike Club
Formed in January 2012 the club is based in the vibrant Suffolk village of Boxford catering for cyclists from the village itself and the surrounding locality. Their primary aim is to promote cycling in the area and to provide a platform for all abilities, genders, ages and interests in a relaxed fully inclusive environment.
