Logo
Burnt Hare
ExternalLink

BurntHare was established in 2016 to bring fantastic events to the market town of Hitchin and surrounding Hertfordshire countryside. It has quickly established a series of great events on the yearly calendar and is looking to expand with lot’s of other sporting events. For established runners and clubs these are must do events, for beginners or those out for fun, the friendly local atmosphere is second to none. You’ll be cheered every step of the way by the local Hitchinites and the awesome volunteers who support the local events.

BurntHare was established in 2016 to bring fantastic events to the market town of Hitchin and surrounding Hertfordshire countryside. It has quickly established a series of great events on the yearly calendar and is looking to expand with lot’s of other sporting events. For established runners and clubs these are must do events, for beginners or those out for fun, the friendly local atmosphere is second to none. You’ll be cheered every step of the way by the local Hitchinites and the awesome volunteers who support the local events.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Hitchin 10k 2024Hitchin 10k 2024Hitchin
5 May
Hitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10kHitchin Half Marathon & Tough 10kHitchin
2 Jun
Hitchin TriathlonHitchin TriathlonHitchin
7 Jul
Hitchin 5kHitchin 5kHitchin
29 Sep
image
🇬🇧