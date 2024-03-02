Caren Ware Events
Caren Ware has been in the timing business for over 20 years. She is a National Champion and world class athlete, a USA Track & Field Level II Coach, and one of the nation’s most experienced experts in race timing and events. She has timed thousands of events, staying current on technology and trends.
