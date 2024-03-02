Castle Race Series
Formed in 2009, the Castle Race Series has swiftly established itself as the UK’s largest triathlon series.From Lough Cutra to Chantilly and Castles Howard, Cholmondeley and Hever, we’re immensely proud of the iconic backdrops to each Castle Race Series race and the friendly festival atmosphere produced at every event.
