Central Vermont Runners is a non-profit corporation founded in 1980 to serve the needs of runners in the central Vermont area. We welcome runners of all ages and abilities from beginners to serious racers. We organize over fifteen races and events throughout the year, including the Leaf Peepers Half Marathon, the Kids’ Track Meet, and the New Year’s Eve 5K. CVR has donated money to local high school cross country programs for many years. We also contribute to the Girls on the Run programs and the Special Olympics. The popular Fallen Leaves 5K three race series in November contributes several hundred dollars to the Vermont Food Bank each year.