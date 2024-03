THE CIRQUE SERIES IS REDEFINING WHAT MOUNTAIN RUNNING IS ALL ABOUT. STARTING FROM THE BASE OF A WORLD-FAMOUS SKI RESORT, YOU’LL RALLY UP WINDSWEPT RIDGES AND GLACIAL CIRQUES TO TOWERING PEAKS, POWER DOWN A QUAD-BURNING DESCENT, BREAK THE TAPE INTO A FESTIVAL OF LIVE MUSIC, FOOD, DRINK, AND VENDOR TENTS. THE ELEVATION IS SERIOUS BUT THE MILEAGE IS MANAGEABLE, AND THE RACE IS AS HARDCORE AS YOU WANT IT TO BE--BEAT THE PROS DOWN TO EARN LEGEND STATUS AND CASH PRIZES, OR ENJOY THE VIEWS AND LET THE CHALLENGE BE ITS OWN REWARD.