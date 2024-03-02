Cold Brew Events

Our aim is to create and promote inspirational events, admired for their quality, their meaningful connections and partnerships, and also for the positive impact on the community, where passion and purpose come together. From family trail running festivals through to one of the UK’s most gruelling ultra runs, we design our own events to ensure we are able to offer challenges for all ages and abilities.
Our aim is to create and promote inspirational events, admired for their quality, their meaningful connections and partnerships, and also for the positive impact on the community, where passion and purpose come together. From family trail running festivals through to one of the UK’s most gruelling ultra runs, we design our own events to ensure we are able to offer challenges for all ages and abilities.