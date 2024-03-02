Dave Talbot Adventure Events
We offer bespoke adventure events for individuals and groups. These can be used for fundraising/team building or standalone adventures. From rock climbing courses and charity abseils to mountain challenges and expedition peaks, from event planning and team challenges to stag and hen parties - we will deliver a fantastic event, every time.
