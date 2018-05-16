Desborough & Rothwell Running Club

Desborough and Rothwell Running Club is a small running club supporting the towns of Desborough and Rothwell in Northamptonshire. The club was founded by a group of enthusiastic runners who believe that a running club should be "run by runners for runners". We are a friendly running club that can satisfy the needs of all runners whether you are an absolute beginner or a regular runner looking for your next running challenge.
