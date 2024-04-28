Logo
Destination Basingstoke
ExternalLink

We are a not-for-profit organisation that showcases, and celebrates, the best of Basingstoke and Deane – its amazing people, businesses, and community groups. Our mission is to help businesses, community groups, and local charities to thrive. We deliver our own local high-profile events and also promote, and support, other local events that make Basingstoke and Deane a better, greener, and happier place to live, work, play and visit.

We are a not-for-profit organisation that showcases, and celebrates, the best of Basingstoke and Deane – its amazing people, businesses, and community groups. Our mission is to help businesses, community groups, and local charities to thrive. We deliver our own local high-profile events and also promote, and support, other local events that make Basingstoke and Deane a better, greener, and happier place to live, work, play and visit.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Croudace Festival 5k Croudace Festival 5k Basingstoke
28 Apr
Basingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10kBasingstoke Phillips Law Half Marathon and 10kBasingstoke
6 Oct
image
🇬🇧