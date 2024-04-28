Destination Basingstoke

We are a not-for-profit organisation that showcases, and celebrates, the best of Basingstoke and Deane – its amazing people, businesses, and community groups. Our mission is to help businesses, community groups, and local charities to thrive. We deliver our own local high-profile events and also promote, and support, other local events that make Basingstoke and Deane a better, greener, and happier place to live, work, play and visit.