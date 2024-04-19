Elite Energy Events

Elite Energy has produced some of the greatest multi-sport events in Australia. Since our humble beginnings in 1999, we have become the go-to-team for delivering successful mass participation and multi-sport festivals across the country. The brain child of Mark ‘Emo’ Emerton, Elite Energy is delivering some of the biggest events in Australia, including the iconic Australian Long Course Championships at Huskisson which celebrated 10 years in 2015.
Elite Energy has produced some of the greatest multi-sport events in Australia. Since our humble beginnings in 1999, we have become the go-to-team for delivering successful mass participation and multi-sport festivals across the country. The brain child of Mark ‘Emo’ Emerton, Elite Energy is delivering some of the biggest events in Australia, including the iconic Australian Long Course Championships at Huskisson which celebrated 10 years in 2015.