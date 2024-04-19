Elite Energy Events

Logo
Elite Energy has produced some of the greatest multi-sport events in Australia. Since our humble beginnings in 1999, we have become the go-to-team for delivering successful mass participation and multi-sport festivals across the country. The brain child of Mark ‘Emo’ Emerton, Elite Energy is delivering some of the biggest events in Australia, including the iconic Australian Long Course Championships at Huskisson which celebrated 10 years in 2015.

Upcoming events
Swim WollongongSwim WollongongWollongong
19 Apr
Aus Para & Intellectual Impairment (II) Championships - Wollongong 2024Aus Para & Intellectual Impairment (II) Championships - Wollongong 2024Wollongong
19 Apr
Aus Junior Mens and Women Sprint Champ - Wollongong 2024Aus Junior Mens and Women Sprint Champ - Wollongong 2024Wollongong
19 Apr
Peoplecare Triathlon Wollongong - 2024Peoplecare Triathlon Wollongong - 2024Wollongong
20 Apr
Fisiocrem Triathlon Port Stephens - 2024Fisiocrem Triathlon Port Stephens - 2024Boat Harbour
10 May
Kiama Coastal Classic - 2024Kiama Coastal Classic - 2024Kiama
22 Jun
