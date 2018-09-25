Epic Series OCR

Founded in 2014, EPIC Series is a hybrid obstacle course race (OCR) unlike any other existing course in the World . Epic combines elements of cross-training, strongman, and traditional obstacle course racing, without the mud or long-distance running. By creating obstacles that have Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced options, EPIC Series opens up obstacle course racing to a wider audience of fitness enthusiasts. We’ve also incorporated a family-friendly event, a Kids Course that mimics a kid-sized version of the obstacles and strength challenges seen in the adult courses.