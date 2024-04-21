Event Power LI
Mini MightyMan Triathlon presented by Cohen Children's Medical Center
East Meadow
21 Apr
Mighty Mother's Day Du
East Islip
12 May
Mighty North Fork Triathlon
Southold
26 May
Montauk Lighthouse Triathlon
Montauk
21 Jul
Smith Point Sprint Triathlon
Shirley
4 Aug
Mighty Hamptons Steve Tarpinian Memorial Olympic Distance Triathlon presented by Northwell Health benefitting i-tri
Sag Harbor
8 Sep
MightyMan Montauk
Montauk
22 Sep
Mighty Fall Duathlon
East Islip
20 Oct
