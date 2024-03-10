Logo
Exeter City Community Trust
We deliver inspiring physical activity, education, health and wellbeing programmes and courses primarily across Devon and Somerset for all members of the community regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, physical ability, background or economic status.

Upcoming events
Granite Way 10 and 20 Mile Event 2024Granite Way 10 and 20 Mile Event 2024Okehampton
10 Mar
Exeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 MileExeter Live Better Marathon and Community 5 MileExeter
12 May
Exeter 10k River Run 2024Exeter 10k River Run 2024Exeter
28 Jun
The Halloween 5 and 10 mile eventThe Halloween 5 and 10 mile eventExeter
27 Oct
