F3 Events
Offering fun, friendly, family, fast and focused events across the South. F3 Events was set up in 2006 and has been one of the leading sporting event organisers along the Thames Valley for the past 10 years. Our mission is to organise, deliver and provide first class sporting events along the Thames Valley to aspiring athletes from complete beginners to elites athletes.
Offering fun, friendly, family, fast and focused events across the South. F3 Events was set up in 2006 and has been one of the leading sporting event organisers along the Thames Valley for the past 10 years. Our mission is to organise, deliver and provide first class sporting events along the Thames Valley to aspiring athletes from complete beginners to elites athletes.