Gade Valley Harriers is a Club organised by runners for runners. We like to think of it as a group of friends all sharing a common interest. Today we have a strong base of good quality runners and in recent times we have won several team events ranging from the Berkhamsted Half Marathon on the road to the South Downs Marathon Relay over testing cross country routes. We currently have 170 members and we welcome adult runners of all abilities. About The Club
