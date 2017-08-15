Global Adventure Challenges hold an Air Travel Organisers Licence (ATOL number 6506) issued by the Civil Aviation Authority. ATOL is a protection scheme for overseas air packages and flights managed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Many of the flights and flight-inclusive challenges on this website are financially protected by the ATOL scheme. But ATOL protection does not apply to all challenges and travel services listed on this website. Please ask us to confirm what protection may apply