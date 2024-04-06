Go Beyond Challenge

Our roots are in off road sports. We offer a complete series of Ultra trail runs many of which have become "must do events" in the Ultra race calendar. Staying with the off road and trail theme we have a sprint style duathlon which once again is in a fantastic location with fabulous trails. But we like to provide something for everyone. We are also the organisers of the Northampton Half Marathon and The Pitsford Triathlons (Sprint and Standard), in fact we are a one stop shop for all the races you will ever need. Go Beyond was founded in 2008 and purchased in 2018 by Simon Hollis. We now work with over 30 charities helping them carry out fundraising through sport. So please, come and join us and take your fitness to a new level - and why not raise money for a good cause at the same time.