The FeralPack loves nothing more than to get outside in the fresh air, leap over some obstacles and get muddy. Really Muddy... We are building a community of like minded people who think that we spend too much time in front of a screen and not enough time 'playing' outside. It's for everyone; big kids, little kids, families, friends and individuals - we all share those common healthy goals of fitness, fresh air, adventure, challenge and earning that massive burger and ice cream (trust us, it will never taste better!) ​ Come and join us at our next event and get hooked...