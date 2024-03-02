Golazo Cycling Limited is focussed on the UK market for development, marketing and delivery of existing and new sporting events; it is also the channel into the UK cycling market for the wider Golazo sports portfolio of events such as but not limited to Paris Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Liege Bastogne Liege and Strade Bianchi sportive events. Golazo Cycling Limited was formed in April 2016 by combining Vericool Events Limited, a proven cycling events development and delivery operation and Golazo Sports, a Belgian sports marketing company. Golazo Cycling also has a number of sports consultancy offerings associated with Brand Alignment, Event Development and Athlete Agency.