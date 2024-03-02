Good Run Guide (affectionally known by many of our members as GRG) is an independent, UK-based Site launched in 2007 and headed by the sibling partnership of Louise and Andy, both keen runners for many, many years! Our main aim has, and always will be, to share our passion and motivation for running and to provide guides to the best running routes around the UK together with an integrated suite of user-friendly training tools.
Good Run Guide (affectionally known by many of our members as GRG) is an independent, UK-based Site launched in 2007 and headed by the sibling partnership of Louise and Andy, both keen runners for many, many years! Our main aim has, and always will be, to share our passion and motivation for running and to provide guides to the best running routes around the UK together with an integrated suite of user-friendly training tools.