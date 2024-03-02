After years of riding events across the world, as your event organiser, we wanted to bring together elements of what we loved about these events into our own events. We started with our course; where we took inspiration from the beautiful sweeping roads around the lakes of Italy, the challenging short but steep gradients of Belgium and the steady but long climbs of France. Next, we wanted to ensure our riders have a great experience and be able to share the stories of the day afterwards and what better way to do this than a traditional Gran Fondo Pasta Party Celebration and entertainment post ride. We are proud to present Gran Fondo Scotland