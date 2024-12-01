Great Scottish Events
Great Scottish Events is one of the oldest and original event organisations in the UK. Terry Crossley has been organising events since 1968 Edinburgh Christmas Walk. Over the years, Terry has helped thousands of people to achieve their personal goals. Be it Runs, walks or fundraising.
