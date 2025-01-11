Greener Miles Running

We are an environmentally friendly trail running event company based in the North East of England. We are bringing some of the best racing formats from other adventure sports to the running community, and in some of the most beautiful and dramatic places in the UK, ranging from 10k head torch races in local woodland all the way up to ultra-marathon distance events on the fells and mountains of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
