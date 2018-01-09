Since 2015 over 100,000 people have been able to take part in Gung-Ho! They have run, walked and jumped over our inflatable obstacle course, the first of its kind in the UK. Our Goal is to bring Gung-Ho! to even more cities and more people to give them the chance to experience something new. In that time, we have seen tonnes of people take part to raise money for good causes, first timers who who have never run any sort of 5k before and groups of friends who just want to try out something new.