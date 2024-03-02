We’re a friendly, sociable crowd. We come in all shapes, sizes and ages, both male and female; there are around 170 of us, with a wide range of abilities, some of us more competitive than others, we all love to run… We are the Handy Cross Runners. Whether you are an experienced runner or considering taking it up, please come along to see us and the facilities we have to offer. You’ll find it much more fun than running alone.