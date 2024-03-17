Hare & Tortoise Running

It's our aim to provide premier running events throughout Essex and the South East for all abilities. ​ Between us, we have accumulated more years running than we like to count and participate in as many races as we think we can get away with (either to stay injury-free or just to keep the family harmony)! ​ We think that this gives a really good idea about what makes for great running events and our aim is to provide awesome events with runners always at the heart of what we do. ​ We also recognise the enormous benefits of running for general well-being and mental health and want to encourage participation at every ability and for any age. For this reason, we have set up a running group to operate within the Run Together initiative.