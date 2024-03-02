Havens Hospices

Every event, making every day count. If you’ve never joined us wading through a muddy harbour, taken a leap of faith and plunged 10,000 feet in a tandem skydive, or trekked across the globe in one of our overseas challenges then you’ve come to the right place! Like to take things a little easier and get the whole family involved? Take a look at one of our sponsored walks, runs or bike rides and help us continue 'Making every day count' for the children and adults we care for.
