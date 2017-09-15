Haver Sports

HaverSports is committed to delivering premier athletics events, starting this in Haverhill, Suffolk. The organisation also has the goal of raising thousands of pounds for local charities. HaverSports began with Haver10 and HaverHalf on Sunday 11 May 2014, when some 360 runners raised more than £13,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care with Haverhill's first ever half marathon and 10k race. These races were the subject of a documentary.