Heanor Running Club was formed on 28 September 1982. The first meeting of runners at the Market Hotel, Heanor was the idea of David Levens. David was also the co-organiser of the first Heanor Half Marathon that had been held 16 days earlier and had attracted over 500 runners. Derbyshire's number 1 road and cross country running club. Structured training from UKA endurance coach Thriving Junior section from 9 years upwards Friendly and competitive senior/vet section. Our events are growing with the Matthew Walker Christmas Pudding 10k race being a sell out each year.