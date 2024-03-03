Logo
Hermes Running
ExternalLink

Organised Race Events In Surrey & Kent. These include the Thames Meander (Kingston-upon-Thames) Surrey, Magna Carta (Runnymede) Surrey, North Downs Way (Reigate) Surrey and the Bewl Water (Lamberhurst) Kent. All of the races are geared up towards both the novice runner, as well as the more experienced veteran runners.

Organised Race Events In Surrey & Kent. These include the Thames Meander (Kingston-upon-Thames) Surrey, Magna Carta (Runnymede) Surrey, North Downs Way (Reigate) Surrey and the Bewl Water (Lamberhurst) Kent. All of the races are geared up towards both the novice runner, as well as the more experienced veteran runners.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Thames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – MarchThames Meander Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k – MarchRichmond
3 Mar
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - SpringMagna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - SpringEgham
13 Apr
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & UltraBewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & UltraWadhurst
11 May
Magna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - SummerMagna Carta 10k, Half Marathon & Marathon - SummerEgham
13 Jul
Thames Meander – SummerThames Meander – SummerRichmond
10 Aug
Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10k - September Lamberhurst
14 Sep
Thames Meander – AutumnThames Meander – AutumnRichmond
6 Oct
image
🇬🇧