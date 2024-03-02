Hillside Outside Ltd is an event management company located in Peebles in the Scottish Borders. We organise many different events throughout the year, but specialise in cycling and outdoors events, based in what we believe is one of the UK’s best areas for outdoor fun; the Tweed Valley. There’s nowhere better in these islands for cycling, and we’re lucky enough to have a big collection of world class mountain and road biking on the doorstep. As you might expect, our events team are all keen riders and outdoor types themselves.