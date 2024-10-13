Human Race is the UK’s leading mass participation events company, putting on over 30 events each year in triathlon, cycling, running, duathlon and open water swimming. Part of Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), owners of Le Tour de France and the leader in the French running and sportive market, Human Race’s prestigious portfolio includes the Royal Windsor Triathlon, Dragon Ride, Cancer Research UK London Winter Run and the Manchester Marathon.
