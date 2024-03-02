Inspire Races hail from the East of England and have been putting on events for the past 15 years. This team really knows their stuff and not only includes race directors, but sports coaches and nutritionists too. It’s this level of expertise that really makes Inspire Races events tick - making them so much more than a one-off event, but instead an entire experience. From trail runs to challenge events to colour runs, Inspire Races work with a number of organisations to put on a whole host of epic experiences, all within a vibrant and friendly atmosphere.