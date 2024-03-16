Logo
It's Grim up North Running
ExternalLink

Black Friday discounts on now! Choose your event below to see unique event offers. Grim Up North Running is an established race company that offers multi distance events on both trail and road. With several years of experience we are able to offer a wide variety of races and with a range of distances and levels of difficulty there is something for everyone.

Upcoming events
Spring Canal Canter - Day 1Spring Canal Canter - Day 1Leeds
16 Mar
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2Spring Canal Canter - Day 2Leeds
17 Mar
Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1Swinsty & Fewston Reservoir Day 1Otley
25 Mar
Scarhouse Reservoir Run Day 2Scarhouse Reservoir Run Day 2Harrogate
26 Mar
Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3Thruscross Reservoir Run Day 3Harrogate
27 Mar
Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4Hebden
28 Mar
Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5Fewston & Swinsty Reservoir Run Day 5Otley
29 Mar
John's April Fools FrollickJohn's April Fools FrollickBingley
6 Apr
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024Slaithwaite
14 Apr
Run Roche Abbey Run Run RunRun Roche Abbey Run Run RunSheffield
21 Apr
Dandelions at DawnDandelions at DawnLeeds
5 May
Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024Wuthering Heights Wander Haworth 2024Haworth
26 May
The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024Gargrave
9 Jun
Summer Extravaganza 2024Summer Extravaganza 2024Leeds
16 Jun
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024Sewerby
30 Jun
Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024Blacksheep 3 and 6 Hour Challenge 2024Masham
7 Jul
'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024'Ruddy' Rothwell's Cakeathon 2024Rothwell
14 Jul
Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024Hey Up It's Helmsley' 2024York
21 Jul
The Sir Titus Summer TrotThe Sir Titus Summer TrotShipley
28 Jul
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024Bingley
4 Aug
