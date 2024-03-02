Jerry and Amy Frostick are passionate about helping people enjoy healthy lifestyles through the sport of running. Whether it’s hosting a neighborhood 5K, or welcoming 25,000 runners to their hometown, the Frostick’s make it their mission to make sure that all race participants have an experience like no other. Founded in 2003, the J&A Racing portfolio has grown from the initial purchase of the Shamrock Sportsfest in Virginia Beach, to now include a total of 7 events in 3 cities, welcoming over 50,000 participants each year. With a small yet robust staff, J&A Racing remains dedicated to hosting world class events with a hometown feel. If you are looking for a truly unique race experience, come join J&A Racing for an event of a lifetime!