Kickass Endurance bring to you events that emphasize on team work, camaraderie and that warm feeling of accomplishment!! No matter what your ability or we offer you the chance to be a KICKASSER, over the past five years Kickassendurance have hosted various events attended by thousands of entrants that have taken on our challenges to be able to say they KICKED ASS!! We have listened to our returning customers and bring you the best venues with prices that are within your budget, we offer various prizes dependant on the event such as -T-Shirts, Medals, placed runners gifts ,goodie gags,but that feeling after passing the finish line and taking part in the team work that makes the dream work!! has more value then we can put a price on!!