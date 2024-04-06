Kinetic Multisports

Menu
Upcoming events
Smithfield Sprint Triathlon
Smithfield
6 Apr
Rumpus in Bumpass Triathlon
Bumpass
20 Apr
Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon
Huddleston
4 May
Kinetic Triathlon Festival
Spotsylvania Courthouse
11 May
Independence Triathlon
Quakertown
19 May
Rock Hall Triathlon
Rock Hall
1 Jun
Jamestown Triathlon
Williamsburg
8 Jun
Colonial Beach Triathlon
Virginia Beach
23 Jun
Diamond in the Rough Triathlon
Perryville
13 Jul
Culpeper Triathlon
Culpeper
27 Jul
North East Triathlon
North East
18 Aug
Patriots Triathlon
Williamsburg
7 Sep
Marsh Creek Sprint Triathlon
Downingtown
15 Sep
Giant Acorn Triathlon
Spotsylvania Courthouse
21 Sep
Waterman's Triathlon Festival
Rock Hall
28 Sep
Pleasants Landing Triathlon
Bumpass
5 Oct
