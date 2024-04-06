Kinetic Multisports
Upcoming events
Smithfield Sprint TriathlonSmithfield Sprint TriathlonSmithfield
6 Apr
Rumpus in Bumpass TriathlonRumpus in Bumpass TriathlonBumpass
20 Apr
Smith Mountain Lake TriathlonSmith Mountain Lake TriathlonHuddleston
4 May
Kinetic Triathlon FestivalKinetic Triathlon FestivalSpotsylvania Courthouse
11 May
Independence TriathlonIndependence TriathlonQuakertown
19 May
Rock Hall TriathlonRock Hall TriathlonRock Hall
1 Jun
Jamestown TriathlonJamestown TriathlonWilliamsburg
8 Jun
Colonial Beach TriathlonColonial Beach TriathlonVirginia Beach
23 Jun
Diamond in the Rough TriathlonDiamond in the Rough TriathlonPerryville
13 Jul
Culpeper TriathlonCulpeper TriathlonCulpeper
27 Jul
North East TriathlonNorth East TriathlonNorth East
18 Aug
Patriots TriathlonPatriots TriathlonWilliamsburg
7 Sep
Marsh Creek Sprint TriathlonMarsh Creek Sprint TriathlonDowningtown
15 Sep
Giant Acorn TriathlonGiant Acorn TriathlonSpotsylvania Courthouse
21 Sep
Waterman's Triathlon FestivalWaterman's Triathlon FestivalRock Hall
28 Sep
Pleasants Landing TriathlonPleasants Landing TriathlonBumpass
5 Oct
