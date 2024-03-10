Logo
Lancaster Race Series
Black Friday discounts on now! Choose your event below to see unique event offers. We are an independent family run business that has successfully organised races for athletes of all abilities since 1998. Our events, from 5k to marathon, are situated in and around the scenic district of Lancaster and Morecambe.

Upcoming events
Trimpell 20 Miles & Mother's Day 10kTrimpell 20 Miles & Mother's Day 10kLancaster
10 Mar
Race to the Castle 10kRace to the Castle 10kLancaster
7 Apr
Morecambe Half Marathon & 5kMorecambe Half Marathon & 5kMorecambe
5 May
3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run3-1-5 Birthday 5k, 10k & 1k Fun RunLancaster
19 May
Morecambe 10k & 5k Fun Run - June Morecambe 10k & 5k Fun Run - June Morecambe
2 Jun
Celebration of RunningCelebration of RunningLancaster
16 Jun
Cops and Robbers 10kCops and Robbers 10kLancaster
7 Jul
Riverside Half Marathon and 10k Riverside Half Marathon and 10k Lancaster
18 Aug
The Golden Ball 20 & Riverside 10The Golden Ball 20 & Riverside 10Morecambe
1 Sep
3-1-5 National Fitness 5k, 10k & 1k Fun Run3-1-5 National Fitness 5k, 10k & 1k Fun RunLancaster
14 Sep
Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k Morecambe Marathon, Half Marathon & 10kMorecambe
29 Sep
Pendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun RunPendle Witches 10k & Halloween Fun RunLancaster
27 Oct
The Lancaster Half MarathonThe Lancaster Half MarathonMorecambe
3 Nov
Morecambe Festival of Running Morecambe Festival of Running Heysham
17 Nov
