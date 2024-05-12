Let’s Go Velo

Logo
LetsGoVelo is a cycling holiday and events company that provides bespoke cycling experiences for all abilities and ages. Cycling with LetsGoVelo is about new challenges, experiences, developing skills and gaining an enormous sense of achievement and progression in your ride ability. We support you every step of the way helping you to achieve everything you have set your mind to.

Upcoming events
St Ives Brewery SportiveSt Ives Brewery SportiveSt Ives
12 May
Towcester Mill Brewery SportiveTowcester Mill Brewery SportiveTowcester
18 May
Hook Norton Brewery SportiveHook Norton Brewery SportiveHook Norton
2 Jun
Birmingham Property CycleBirmingham Property CycleChaddesley Corbett
6 Jun
Chiltern Valley Winery & Brewery SportiveChiltern Valley Winery & Brewery SportiveHenley-on-Thames
9 Jun
Goddards Brewery SportiveGoddards Brewery SportiveBranstone
16 Jun
Vale Brewery Sportive Vale Brewery Sportive Brill
29 Jun
Brewdog Ride Out SportiveBrewdog Ride Out SportiveEllon
25 Aug
Wye Valley Brewery SportiveWye Valley Brewery SportiveBromyard
1 Sep
Purity Brewing Co SportivePurity Brewing Co SportiveGreat Alne
14 Sep
Salcombe Gin Sprint TriathlonSalcombe Gin Sprint TriathlonSalcombe
22 Sep
