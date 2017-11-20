Mad Bull Events
Mad Bull Events brings some of the most unusual race events in the North West From River Runs to racing against Steam Trains and Challenging Head Torch Races our events are accessible to all and are designed to push your mental and physical boundaries Take up the challenge, take the race by the hornsand just do it
Mad Bull Events brings some of the most unusual race events in the North West From River Runs to racing against Steam Trains and Challenging Head Torch Races our events are accessible to all and are designed to push your mental and physical boundaries Take up the challenge, take the race by the hornsand just do it