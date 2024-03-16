Magicsportsusa
Upcoming events
Publix St. Patrick's Music City Half Marathon, 10K & 5KPublix St. Patrick's Music City Half Marathon, 10K & 5KNashville
16 Mar
Baptist Health Tri MontgomeryBaptist Health Tri MontgomeryMontgomery
4 May
Publix Nashville Women's TriathlonPublix Nashville Women's TriathlonNashville
19 May
Eddie Ferrell Music City TriathlonEddie Ferrell Music City TriathlonNashville
2 Jun
Publix Chattanooga Waterfront TriathlonPublix Chattanooga Waterfront TriathlonChattanooga
23 Jun
Tri Louisville presented by PublixTri Louisville presented by PublixLouisville
14 Jul
Mountain Lakes TriathlonMountain Lakes TriathlonGuntersville
26 Jul
Publix Riverbluff TriathlonPublix Riverbluff TriathlonAshland City
11 Aug
Buster Britton Memorial TriathlonBuster Britton Memorial TriathlonPelham
24 Aug
Brett Robinson Alabama Coastal TriathlonBrett Robinson Alabama Coastal TriathlonGulf Shores
7 Sep
