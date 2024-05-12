Market Drayton 10K

MD10k is a community event for all the family to enjoy; a UKA recognised 10k road race for 2500 runners (age 15+), childrens fun runs (toddlers to 14yrs) coupled with a field of entertainment and excitement throughout the day for local residents and visitors. It is organised entirely by a small team of volunteers, supported by sponsors and local businesses with profits benefitting many local good causes and charities. Held annually in May on the Sunday after the May Day bank holiday.