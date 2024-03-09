Logo
Maverick Race
Maverick Race is undoubtedly one of the best trail running organisers in the UK. The company was started down on the Jurassic Coast back in 2013 by Ben and Justin. Since then they’ve delivered events which are guaranteed to take you to some of the most scenic locations in the UK. However, what really separates Maverick is their strive for inclusivity in the outdoors. From 6km entry level runs to 50km ultra marathons, there really is something for everyone. Afterwards you’ll find everyone hanging around, enjoying some fresh pizza, and speaking to like minded people with a shared passion for trail running.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Hampshire 2024Temple Valley
9 Mar
The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024The Maverick ARUK Original Suffolk 2024Woodbridge
6 Apr
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Mendips 2024Shipham
13 Apr
The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024The Maverick Exmoor Goat Ultra 2024Lynton
4 May
The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex X Series North Downs 2024Cranleigh
18 May
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024Bakewell
1 Jun
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Dorset 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Dorset 2024Swanage
15 Jun
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Cotswolds 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Cotswolds 2024Winchcombe
13 Jul
Maverick Adidas Terrex X-Series Chilterns 2024Maverick Adidas Terrex X-Series Chilterns 2024Princes Risborough
20 Jul
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original East Sussex 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original East Sussex 2024Falmer
27 Jul
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Kent 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Kent 2024Meopham
7 Sep
The Maverick Lakes Osprey Ultra 2024The Maverick Lakes Osprey Ultra 2024Grasmere
14 Sep
The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024The Maverick Jurassic 100k Ultra 2024Corfe Castle
19 Oct
The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Castle 2024Corfe Castle
16 Nov
The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Oxfordshire 2024The Maverick Adidas Terrex Original Oxfordshire 2024Stonor
30 Nov
The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Oxfordshire 2024The Maverick Exposure Lights Dark Oxfordshire 2024Stonor
30 Nov
