Maverick Race is undoubtedly one of the best trail running organisers in the UK. The company was started down on the Jurassic Coast back in 2013 by Ben and Justin. Since then they’ve delivered events which are guaranteed to take you to some of the most scenic locations in the UK. However, what really separates Maverick is their strive for inclusivity in the outdoors. From 6km entry level runs to 50km ultra marathons, there really is something for everyone. Afterwards you’ll find everyone hanging around, enjoying some fresh pizza, and speaking to like minded people with a shared passion for trail running.