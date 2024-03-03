Logo
MCC Promotions
ExternalLink

MCC Promotions have acted as sports consultants on over 100 televised boxing shows, with SKY TV’s popular Friday Night Fight Shows, many sportswear brands, BP, and many sports clubs throughout the UK. The MCC Promotions 10K Run Series has proved a great success in recent years attracting over 10,000 runners each year throughout the UK.

MCC Promotions have acted as sports consultants on over 100 televised boxing shows, with SKY TV’s popular Friday Night Fight Shows, many sportswear brands, BP, and many sports clubs throughout the UK. The MCC Promotions 10K Run Series has proved a great success in recent years attracting over 10,000 runners each year throughout the UK.

Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun RunWeymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun RunWeymouth
3 Mar
Bushy Park 10k Charity Fun RunBushy Park 10k Charity Fun RunHampton
10 Mar
Gunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun RunGunnersbury Park 10K Charity Fun RunLondon
24 Mar
Nonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun RunNonsuch Park 10k Charity Fun RunSutton
5 May
Seaford 10kSeaford 10kSeaford
12 May
Reigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun RunReigate Priory Park 10k Charity Fun RunReigate
19 May
image
🇬🇧