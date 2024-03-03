Play in the Wild showcases the best trails in the Chilterns through pre planned and bespoke guided runs. Our run lead Johnno offers a variation of routes and distances, along with specialising in night running. He offers head torch runs all year round so you can gain confidence in the dark and support your upcoming events, this allows you to explore with ease, learn key skills and become part of a trail running community.
