Play in the Wild
Play in the Wild showcases the best trails in the Chilterns through pre planned and bespoke guided runs. Our run lead Johnno offers a variation of routes and distances, along with specialising in night running. He offers head torch runs all year round so you can gain confidence in the dark and support your upcoming events, this allows you to explore with ease, learn key skills and become part of a trail running community.

Upcoming events
Devil's Punchbowl - Surrey Hills - Guided Run - 10-11 milesDevil's Punchbowl - Surrey Hills - Guided Run - 10-11 milesThursley
3 Mar
Wendover Night Trails - 12km - Chilterns - Guided RunWendover Night Trails - 12km - Chilterns - Guided RunWendover
13 Mar
West Wycombe - Bradenham - Hughenden - 12-13 miles - Chilterns - Guided RunWest Wycombe - Bradenham - Hughenden - 12-13 miles - Chilterns - Guided RunHigh Wycombe
14 Apr
Risborough Night Run - Chilterns - Guided Run - 11kmRisborough Night Run - Chilterns - Guided Run - 11kmPrinces Risborough
24 Apr
Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run Tring Trails - Chilterns - Half-Marathon - Guided Run Tring
5 May
West Wycombe & Bradenham Night Trails - Guided Run - Chilterns - 11kmWest Wycombe & Bradenham Night Trails - Guided Run - Chilterns - 11kmWest Wycombe
15 May
Wooburn - Burnham Beeches - Hedgerley - Chilterns - 14 miles - Guided RunWooburn - Burnham Beeches - Hedgerley - Chilterns - 14 miles - Guided RunWooburn Green
9 Jun
Play In The Wild Pub RunPlay In The Wild Pub RunTurville
19 Jun
