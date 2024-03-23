Logo
New Global Adventures
We are a global service of software, media and event entertainment company dedicated to the athletic and running industry around the world. We specialize in creating excellent experiences on all levels and touch points of an event or business. Discover how our services and events can elevate your experience.

We are a global service of software, media and event entertainment company dedicated to the athletic and running industry around the world. We specialize in creating excellent experiences on all levels and touch points of an event or business. Discover how our services and events can elevate your experience.

Upcoming events
Valencia Trail RaceValencia Trail RaceSanta Clarita
23 Mar
Jinshanling Great Wall Half Marathon & 10kJinshanling Great Wall Half Marathon & 10k
13 Apr
Silver Moon Race - Kings RiverSilver Moon Race - Kings River
21 Apr
Grit OCR - East Walker RanchGrit OCR - East Walker RanchSanta Clarita
4 May
Emei Mountain RaceEmei Mountain RaceLeshan
18 May
Sugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5kSugar Daddy Half Marathon, 10k & 5kSanta Clarita
15 Jun
Be the Light 5k & 10kBe the Light 5k & 10kSanta Clarita
21 Sep
SPACEROCK Trail RaceSPACEROCK Trail RaceAgua Dulce
5 Oct
