Nice Work are an event organiser based out of Rye in Sussex, who offer one of the most comprehensive inventory of running events in the UK. From coastal 10ks, to trail marathons, to inner-city fun runs, these events have an ever-growing and loyal community of runners who are in it for the love of the sport. If you’ve ever sat on the fence or been unsure about taking on your first running event, then checking out Nice Work’s offering is the perfect place to start.