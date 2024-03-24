Nytri
March Classic DuathlonMarch Classic DuathlonNew York
24 Mar
Prospect Park Spring DuathlonProspect Park Spring DuathlonKings County
13 Apr
Cross Bay Triathlon/DuathlonCross Bay Triathlon/DuathlonQueens County
19 May
Alpine Marina Triathlon/DuathlonAlpine Marina Triathlon/DuathlonAlpine
23 Jun
Staten Island Triathlon/DuathlonStaten Island Triathlon/DuathlonRichmond County
11 Aug
New York City DuathlonNew York City DuathlonNew York
25 Aug
Rockaway Beach Triathlon/DuathlonRockaway Beach Triathlon/DuathlonQueens County
15 Sep
Central Park Solo Duathlon/ Team Boat RelayCentral Park Solo Duathlon/ Team Boat RelayNew York
6 Oct
Prospect Park Fall DuathlonProspect Park Fall DuathlonKings County
3 Nov
