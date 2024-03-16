On Hill Events

Menu
Lucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5K
West Jordan
16 Mar
Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
North Salt Lake
5 Apr
May the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Farmington
4 May
Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon
Salt Lake City
8 Jun
Jurassic Run 5K
Ogden
22 Jun
Logan Triathlon - Cache Valley Super Sprint Triathlon
Logan
13 Jul
High Uinta Half Marathon
Tabiona
20 Jul
Bear Lake Brawl Triathlon
Saint Charles
14 Sep
Witch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
West Jordan
28 Sep
Antelope Island Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5K
Syracuse
11 Oct
Southern Utah Triathlon
Hurricane
26 Oct
Your Race Results
Morgan
31 Dec
