Logo
On Hill Events
ExternalLink
Upcoming events
Upcoming events
Lucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5KLucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5KWest Jordan
16 Mar
Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5KAntelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5KNorth Salt Lake
5 Apr
May the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5KMay the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5KFarmington
4 May
Drop13 Big Cottonwood CanyonDrop13 Big Cottonwood CanyonSalt Lake City
8 Jun
Jurassic Run 5KJurassic Run 5KOgden
22 Jun
Logan Triathlon - Cache Valley Super Sprint TriathlonLogan Triathlon - Cache Valley Super Sprint TriathlonLogan
13 Jul
High Uinta Half MarathonHigh Uinta Half MarathonTabiona
20 Jul
Bear Lake Brawl TriathlonBear Lake Brawl TriathlonSaint Charles
14 Sep
Witch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5KWitch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5KWest Jordan
28 Sep
Antelope Island Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5KAntelope Island Marathon - 26.2 - 13.1 - 10K - 5KSyracuse
11 Oct
Southern Utah TriathlonSouthern Utah TriathlonHurricane
26 Oct
Your Race ResultsYour Race ResultsMorgan
31 Dec
On Hill EventsOn Hill EventsMorgan
31 Dec
image
🇬🇧